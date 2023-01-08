Bucks' Serve Ibaka Remains Out Monday vs. Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks center Serge Ibaka has played only two games since November 23, 2022. He’ll miss yet another contest Monday when the Bucks travel to take on the New York Knicks.

According to the NBA Injury Report, Ibaka remains out for personal reasons.

Even in the lineup, Ibaka has made modest contributions for the Bucks. The veteran big man is averaging 4.1 points and 2.8 rebounds, playing 11.6 minutes in 16 games.

Brook Lopez has started in all but one of Milwaukee’s games this season, with Bobby Portis being the first one off the bench in relief. Both players will assume their regular workloads until Ibaka returns.

The Bucks need to pump the breaks on a recent slump. Milwaukee has dropped six of their last nine games to fall to third in the Eastern Conference. They take on the surging Knicks, who have won four in a row.

Stay tuned to FanDuel Sportsbook for a line on the game as Sunday’s slate winds down.