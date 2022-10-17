BETTING Fantasy NBA News
01:40 PM, October 17, 2022

Bucks Star Forward Khris Middleton (Wrist) to Miss Start of Season

The Milwaukee Bucks will have to navigate the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season minus one of their All-Stars. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, forward Khris Middleton will miss a few weeks as he continues to recover from July’s left wrist surgery.

Middleton joins fellow wingman Pat Connaughton on the Bucks’ sideline as the latter will also miss the start of the regular season due to a calf injury. On a positive note, Middleton is fully recovered from last season’s sprained MCL, which he suffered in the first round of the postseason against the Chicago Bulls.

The 31-year-old started 66 games for Milwaukee last season, posting averages of 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per contest. With the Bucks now thin on the wings, third-year forward Jordan Nwora could be in line for additional minutes.

Milwaukee opens its season Thursday on the road versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

