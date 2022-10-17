Bucks Star Forward Khris Middleton (Wrist) to Miss Start of Season
Paul Connor
The Milwaukee Bucks will have to navigate the early portion of the 2022-23 NBA season minus one of their All-Stars. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, forward Khris Middleton will miss a few weeks as he continues to recover from July’s left wrist surgery.
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the regular season as he rehabs from offseason wrist surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic@Stadium. Middleton said at Media Day that he did not expect to play in the season opener this week.
Middleton joins fellow wingman Pat Connaughton on the Bucks’ sideline as the latter will also miss the start of the regular season due to a calf injury. On a positive note, Middleton is fully recovered from last season’s sprained MCL, which he suffered in the first round of the postseason against the Chicago Bulls.
The 31-year-old started 66 games for Milwaukee last season, posting averages of 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per contest. With the Bucks now thin on the wings, third-year forward Jordan Nwora could be in line for additional minutes.
Milwaukee opens its season Thursday on the road versus the Philadelphia 76ers.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.