Bucks Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo to Play at EuroBasket 2022

According to basketball reporter Christos Tsaltas, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo will suit up for the Greek National Team at EuroBasket 2022.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will participate in Eurobasket 2022 with Greek National Team, as Hellenic Basketball Federation president, Vaggelis Liolios, said. Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach, Josh Oppenheimer, will join Greek National Team coaching staff. #FearTheDeer #HellasBasketball — Christos Tsaltas (@Tsaltas46) July 22, 2022

This tournament will be Antetokounmpo’s fourth time representing his home country, having played for Greece at the 2014 and 2019 FIBA World Cups, 2015 EuroBasket, and the 2016 Olympic Qualifiers.

The tournament is scheduled to get underway on September 1 and will run for over two weeks, with a champion crowned on September 18. In Group C, Greece will be joined by Croatia, Great Britain, Ukraine, Italy, and Estonia.

Regarding his NBA career, Antetokounmpo enjoyed another spectacular season for the Bucks in 2021-22, averaging a career-high 29.9 points, along with 11.6 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.1 steals per contest. Milwaukee finished third in the Eastern Conference with a 51-31 record before it was ousted in the second round of the playoffs by eventual Finals runner-up Boston Celtics.

Looking ahead to 2022-23, the Greek Freak should again be his usual dominant self and is a no-brainer first-round selection in fantasy leagues.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has Antetokounmpo holding the third-best NBA MVP odds at +650.