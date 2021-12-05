Bucks Will be Without Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks will be without their two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo for the second straight game when they take on the Miami Heat. Head coach Mike Buldenhozer confirmed that right calf soreness continues to limit Antetokounmpo.

#Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer said Giannis Antetokounmpo (right calf soreness, doubtful) will not play tonight vs. the #Heat — Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) December 4, 2021

There’s no overstating Antetokounmpo’s value to the Bucks. The Greek Freak leads the team in scoring and rebounding while ranking second in assists. His advanced metrics are sterling, as Antetokounmpo also ranks as the team leader in Win Shares, Value Above Replacement Player, and Box Plus/Minus, per Basketball-Reference.

The Bucks should field the same starting five that they did against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday, with Pat Connaughton filling in for Giannis at power forward. Connaughton has been more effective as a sub than as a starter, contributing 9.7 points and 4.0 rebounds in the starting lineup, compared to 13.3 points and 5.5 rebounds coming off the bench. Rostering Connaughton will cost $5,400 on the FanDuel main slate.

Milwaukee has won eight of their past nine and enter Saturday night’s contest as -7 favorites.