Bulls’ LaVine and Ball among multiple Chicago players out Wednesday vs. Cavaliers

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports that the Bulls will be without Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., and Patrick Williams on Wednesday against the Cavaliers.

Bulls list Alex Caruso probable vs. Cavs. Tyler Cook upgraded to questionable. Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr. and Patrick Williams still out. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) January 18, 2022

Ball, LaVine, and Jones Jr. are all dealing with knee injuries while Green is nursing a groin problem and Williams has a wrist injury.

The Bulls are currently in the midst of a four-game losing streak, and their lead in the Central Division is down to 1.5 games. Bookmakers have yet to release odds for Chicago’s next game, but given the injury report, you almost have to give the edge to a Cavs team that’s currently on a five-game winning streak.

If we look at the divisional futures market, the Cavaliers have some value at +750 odds while the Bulls are priced at +110. However, the Milwaukee Bucks are the odds-on-favorite at -110 despite trailing in the division by two games.

