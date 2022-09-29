Bulls PG Lonzo Ball to Play in 2022-23?

The Chicago Bulls finally received good news on Lonzo Ball‘s nagging left knee injury. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Ball underwent successful surgery on Wednesday, and doctors are optimistic he will be able to play at some point during the 2022-23 campaign.

Sources: There is confidence in Bulls guard Lonzo Ball's ability to return this season following left knee surgery on Wednesday that doctors believe addressed the issue. Ball is expected to miss at least a few months. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 29, 2022

While the 24-year-old is still set to miss at least a few months, his return would be a welcomed boost for a Bulls team that should find itself in postseason contention.

Ball was limited to just 35 games last season in what was his first year in the Windy City. The former second overall pick was productive when healthy, posting per-game averages of 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists, and remains a crucial part of Chicago’s future.

In the meantime, head coach Billy Donovan has yet to name his starting point guard, with Goran Dragic, Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu, and Coby White all seemingly in the mix.

