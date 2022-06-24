Bulls PG Lonzo Ball's Knee Showing Improvement

According to Chicago Bulls insider K.C. Johnson, point guard Lonzo Ball is showing improvement in his recovery from last season’s left knee injury.

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Bulls general manager Marc Eversley provided an update on Ball, saying, “Currently working out in LA, still doing his rehab. We have sent our performance staff to see him every week and track his progress. All reports are good. He’s making progress.”

It’s the first positive news on Ball’s rehab after previous reports stated he was showing few signs of recovery. The 24-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery in January to repair a torn left meniscus. Following an initial recovery time of 6-8 weeks, Ball missed the remainder of the season after experiencing pain while ramping up his physical activity.

When asked if the former second overall pick will be ready for training camp, Eversley said, “I hope so.”

Ball enjoyed a solid first season in Chicago before his injury, posting averages of 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists across 35 appearances.

