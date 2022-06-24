Bulls PG Lonzo Ball's Knee Showing Improvement

Speaking with reporters on Friday, Bulls general manager Marc Eversley provided an update on Ball, saying, “Currently working out in LA, still doing his rehab. We have sent our performance staff to see him every week and track his progress. All reports are good. He’s making progress.”
It’s the first positive news on Ball’s rehab after previous reports stated he was showing few signs of recovery. The 24-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery in January to repair a torn left meniscus. Following an initial recovery time of 6-8 weeks, Ball missed the remainder of the season after experiencing pain while ramping up his physical activity.
When asked if the former second overall pick will be ready for training camp, Eversley said, “I hope so.”
Ball enjoyed a solid first season in Chicago before his injury, posting averages of 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 5.1 assists across 35 appearances.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.