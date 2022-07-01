Bulls Sign Derrick Jones Jr. to 2-Year, $6.6 Million Extension

Derrick Jones Jr. has agreed to a two-year extension worth $6.6 million with the Chicago Bulls, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Jones is one of the league’s best dunkers but has struggled to solidify a role on an NBA team. The 25-year-old has been on four different teams since his NBA debut in 2016 but seems to have found a home in Chicago. He will continue to provide athleticism and strong perimeter defense with the size and ability to play at multiple positions. Jones is the second player the Bulls have retained today following a massive extension given to superstar Zach LaVine. Chicago is still searching for its first playoff series win since 2015.

In 2021-22, Jones averaged 5.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game on 53.8 percent shooting from the field in 51 games.

