Bulls Weighing Options For Lonzo Ball As He Deals With A Meniscus Injury

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Bulls’ point guard Lonzo Ball is dealing with a meniscus injury in his left knee.

As Chicago coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday night, Ball had changed treatment on the knee and doctors were waiting to see how he responded new treatment. A scope would sideline him in the neighborhood of a month-plus. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 20, 2022

Ball and the team continue to evaluate his treatment options, and a decision is expected within the next 48 hours. One of the options under consideration is arthroscopic surgery. However, surgery could keep the former UCLA product sidelined for six weeks.

While some might view this as a blow to a Bulls team with the highest winning percentage (.651) in the Eastern Conference, Chicago’s well-stocked at the guard position after drafting quality players like Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu. White’s in his third season, and Dosunmu is a rookie. Both players are averaging at least 21 minutes per game.

The Bulls have a day off on Thursday, but they’ll be back in action on Friday when they head to Milwaukee to take on the Bucks. FanDuel Sportsbook lists Chicago’s odds to win the conference at +1000 and +2200 to win the NBA title.