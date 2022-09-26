Bulls' Zach LaVine Ready For Training Camp

It looks like Zach LaVine will be ready for the start of training camp after undergoing arthroscopic left knee surgery after last season. According to Mike McGraw, Bulls beat reporter for the Daily Herald, the cleanup on Lavine’s knee will not affect his participation at camp and the preseason.
AK confirms Zach LaVine is ready for camp. Zach had arthroscopic knee surgery after season. #Bulls
The former 13th overall pick agreed to a five-year, $215.2 million contract with the Chicago Bulls this offseason, including a fifth-year player option.
Since arriving in Chicago in 2017, the 27-year-old has taken his game to new heights. This past season saw LaVine post per-game averages of 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists en route to earning his second-consecutive All-Star selection. It was also the fourth-straight year the Washington native has averaged 20 or more points per contest.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Bulls around the middle of the pack on the NBA championship futures board. Chicago sits with +5000 odds to win the 2022-23 title, and the health and production of Lavine will be critical to any success in the Windy City.
