The importance of defense in the NBA can’t be understated, and Rudy Gobert continues to be one of the most fierce, rim-protecting centers in the Association.

Gobert was dealt to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the offseason and could be the missing frontline piece for a team lacking on the defensive end. The veteran center has already captured three Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Defensive Player of the Year BetMGM Insights

Highest Ticket%: Robert Williams 16.0%

Highest Handle%: Rudy Gobert 46.7%

Biggest Liability: Rudy Gobert

Gobert to Impress in His Debut Season in Minnesota

Gobert won his first DPOY award in 2017-18, and he’s followed that up with some excellent encore performances, winning two of the following four. The 7’2 center has a large wingspan and can run the floor, making him even more valuable on defense.

His ability to disrupt passing lanes and protect the rim has led him to be an elite presence in the paint, which bettors have noted. Nearly 50% of the money from bettors head in his direction to capture the award in 2022-23.

Gobert has the second-highest ticket percentage at 14.6%, but his handle percentage is where you can see big money trending toward him. He’s seen 46.7% of the handle generated in his favor, which is over four times the player with the second-highest handle.

The big man from France saw his odds for the award open at +750, which had him in a tie for the shortest odds, but he’s since seen that number bet down to +400, which has him listed as the odds on favorite to take it home.

Whether Gobert can capture the DPOY once again will likely come down to how he can adjust with Minnesota and how the team manages their front court is going to be something to keep an eye on.

Karl-Anthony Towns will likely be freed up to do as he chooses on offense, but the defensive responsibilities will now ride on Gobert, leading him to be an even more popular pick to win his fourth DPOY.

