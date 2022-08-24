BETTING evergreen NBA
07:14 AM, August 24, 2022

Canadian NBA Players in 2022-23

Paul Connor

While for many, Canada is simply known for its love of hockey, the country has witnessed immense growth in the game of basketball over the past decade. Nowhere is this more apparent than the number of Canucks currently employed by NBA teams. In fact, outside of the USA, Canada is the most represented nation in the Association with 26 players, and more will surely be on their way in the coming years. Who are those players, you ask? Let’s have a look.

Player

Position

Team

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

SG

Utah Jazz

Dalano Banton

PG

Toronto Raptors

RJ Barrett

SF

New York Knicks

Khem Birch

PF

Toronto Raptors

Chris Boucher

PF/C

Toronto Raptors

Oshae Brissett

SF

Indiana Pacers

Dillon Brooks

G/F

Memphis Grizzlies

Brandon Clarke

PF

Memphis Grizzlies

Lu Dort

G/F

Oklahoma City Thunder

Chris Duarte

SG

Indiana Pacers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG/PG

Oklahoma City Thunder

Caleb Houstan

SF

Orlando Magic

Cory Joseph

PG

Detroit Pistons

Mfiondu Kabengele

PF/C

Boston Celtics (two-way)

A.J. Lawson

SG

Minnesota Timberwolves

Trey Lyles

PF

Sacramento Kings

Bennedict Mathurin

G/F

Indiana Pacers

Jamal Murray

PG

Denver Nuggets

Andrew Nembhard

PG

Indiana Pacers

Kelly Olynyk

PF/C

Detroit Pistons

Eugene Omoruyi

SF

Oklahoma City Thunder (two-way)

Dwight Powell

PF/C

Dallas Mavericks

Joshua Primo

SG

San Antonio Spurs

Shaedon Sharpe

SG

Portland Trail Blazers

Andrew Wiggins

SF

Golden State Warriors

Lindell Wigginton

PG

Milwaukee Bucks (two-way)

 