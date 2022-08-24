While for many, Canada is simply known for its love of hockey, the country has witnessed immense growth in the game of basketball over the past decade. Nowhere is this more apparent than the number of Canucks currently employed by NBA teams. In fact, outside of the USA, Canada is the most represented nation in the Association with 26 players, and more will surely be on their way in the coming years. Who are those players, you ask? Let’s have a look.

Canadian NBA Players in 2022-23