Cardinals GM Keim: 'Zero Chance' Kyler Murray Will Be Dealt

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim told reporters that there is “zero chance” that quarterback Kyler Murray will be traded this offseason, per The Arizona Republic’s Kent Somers.

Asked GM Steve Keim about possibility of trading Kyler Murray: “Zero chance” was the answer — Kent Somers (@kentsomers) April 21, 2022

Rumors had been swirling about Murray’s future with the Cardinals following his removal of the franchise from his Instagram profile earlier in the offseason but it sounds like it was all buzz as Keim has shot that down. Murray also took to Twitter this afternoon to assure fans that Arizona is “home” and where he wants to win Super Bowls. It seems like the two-time Pro Bowler won’t be going anywhere as the Cardinals will look to build on what was a weak finish to an 11-6 season that concluded with a first-round playoff exit.

I wanna win Super Bowls with the Cardinals, AZ is home. https://t.co/xwEw42uDBl — Kyler Murray (@K1) April 21, 2022

Murray completed 69.2 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards, 24 touchdowns, and ten interceptions last season. He also attempted 88 rushes for 423 yards and five rushing touchdowns in 2021.

