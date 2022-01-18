Carmelo Anthony Remains Out vs. Jazz

The back injury that has kept Carmelo Anthony out of action since January 9 will keep him out for a third straight game. Marc J. Spears confirmed that Melo is out of the Los Angeles Lakers Monday night game against the Utah Jazz.

Carmelo Anthony (back) out for Lakers. Listed as day to day. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) January 18, 2022

Anthony has appeared in 41 games for the Lakers, averaging 13.2 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in 27.0 minutes of action. The 10-time All-Star ranks fifth on the Lakers in three-point shooting percentage and 11th in effective field-goal percentage.

This season, the Lakers have gone with several different lineup configurations, but LeBron James could continue to see increased usage against the Jazz on Monday. King James has played 36 or more minutes in four of his past six and has a promise to fulfill.

LA has dropped three straight games, with things coming to blows after their most recent loss, a stunning 133-96 defeat at the hands of the Denver Nuggets.

