Cavaliers F Kevin Love Back at Practice on Monday

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (back) was back at team practice on Monday, per team reporter Evan Dammarell.

#Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said that Kevin Love was able to practice today as well. — Evan Dammarell (@AmNotEvan) January 30, 2023

Love missed the team’s previous three games, but it sounds like he should be good to go in time for Tuesday’s matchup with the Miami Heat. Back spasms have been the ailment troubling him since December, forcing him to miss a combined five games this season. Although the 34-year-old isn’t producing at levels he was earlier in his career, he still provides a solid veteran presence off the bench for a team vying to seed in the top half of the Eastern Conference.

Love is averaging 8.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 41 games this season. Keep an eye out for confirmation that Love will be back in the rotation for Tuesday’s game.

