Cavaliers No Longer in Running for Donovan Mitchell

According to Ian Begley of SNY TV, the Cleveland Cavaliers have officially removed themselves from trade talks involving Utah Jazz star guard Donovan Mitchell.

Cleveland Cavaliers have removed themselves from Donovan Mitchell trade talks, per SNY sources. Doesn’t seem like there are any suitors at moment who can approach what Knicks can offer Utah – even if you take RJ Barrett off the table. So this trade is still NYK’s to lose. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) August 26, 2022

Reports surfaced earlier this week that the Cavs had inquired about a potential deal for Mitchell, although what or who Cleveland was willing to offer was unclear.

Begley notes that the Knicks, flush with draft capital, can offer the Jazz the most enticing trade package, even if that deal does not include rising forward RJ Barrett. Barrett’s name has consistently been mentioned as a core piece of any trade involving the two teams. Some decision-makers in the New York organization are reportedly open to moving him.

While the Knicks and Jazz remain far apart on a deal, a lot can happen between now and the regular season’s opening. At this point, a trade between the two sides still feels more likely than not.

