Cavaliers, Ricky Rubio Agree to 3-Year Deal

Point guard Ricky Rubio is returning to the Cleveland Cavaliers, agreeing to a three-year, $18.4 million contract, according to ESPN.com.
A fan favorite during his brief run with the team, Rubio played a key role in the Cavs’ hot start last season, averaging 13.1 PPG, 6.6 APG, and 4.1 RPG while providing sound veteran leadership to what is a young Cleveland squad.
Unfortunately, the 31-year-old’s season was derailed by a torn ACL in December. The Cavs then dealt Rubio and his expiring contract to the Indiana Pacers as part of the trade that brought guard Caris LeVert to Ohio.
Still rehabbing, it is unclear when Rubio will be ready to return to the court. However, assuming he makes a full recovery, the former fifth overall pick showed he still can impact a game in multiple ways.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Cavaliers at +12000 odds to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship.
