Cavaliers Will Lean Heavily on Mitchell and Garland This Season

According to Cavs reporter Evan Dammarell, head coach J.B. Bickerstaff is hoping to have at least one of his star guards on the court as much as possible.
Mitchell joined Cleveland after being traded from the Utah Jazz on September 1st. Cleveland gave up Lauri Markkanen, Collin Sexton, and Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks, and two pick swaps.
The newest Cavalier is coming off another top-notch season with the Jazz. Mitchell led his team with 25.9 points, 5.3 assists, and 1.5 steals per game last season and will be a focal point for Cleveland’s offense.
Garland led the Cavs with 21.7 points and 8.6 assists per game last season and should remain the top ball handler as more of a true point guard than Mitchell.
FanDuel Sportsbook has the Cavs sixth on the Eastern Conference futures board, sitting at+1800. Cleveland is around the middle of the pack when it comes to NBA champion odds at +3300.
