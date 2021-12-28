Cavs’ Evan Mobley Could Play vs. Pelicans on Tuesday

Chris Fedor of The Plain Dealer reports that the Cleveland Cavaliers are hopeful to have their center, Evan Mobley, available for Tuesday night’s game against the Pelicans.

I’m told #Cavs are hopeful Evan Mobley, who is out of protocols and didn’t have symptoms during his absence, will play tonight against New Orleans. But the plan is to first put him thru some stuff in pregame and then talk to him to see how he feels conditioning-wise. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) December 28, 2021

Mobley’s been a welcomed addition to a Cavaliers team that’s currently the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 20-13 record. It’s been quite a turnaround for Cleveland, considering it finished 28 games under .500 in the previous season.

There’s no question that Mobley’s played a massive role in their improvement. Cleveland’s improved from 24th in defensive efficiency to second in the league since his arrival.

The Cavaliers are as high as a 3.5-point road favorite against the Pelicans. Sharp bettors wasted little time laying the points with Cleveland despite the Pelicans’ recent run of four wins in five games. The total is also drawing some interest as sharp bettors are targeting the over, which is now as high as 212.5.

To keep up to date with all your NBA action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays, all at one convenient location.