Celtics Acquire Malcolm Brogdon From Pacers

Uncontent with a second-place finish, the Boston Celtics have gone out and made waves in the NBA trade market. The Eastern Conference Champions landed Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for a five-player package and first-round selection in the 2023 NBA Draft.

The Celtics are sending Daniel Theis, Aaron Nesmith and a 2023 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/etqmr9l0l7 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2022

As noted, Aaron Nesmith, Daniel Theis, Nik Stauskas, Malik Fitts, and Juwan Morgan are going the other way, which sees the Pacers take a quantity over quality approach to the upcoming campaign. No player started more than six contests for the Celtics last season, with Theis leading the group of traded players with 7.9 points per game.

Brogdon immediately improves the Celts’ backcourt, giving them the playmaking point guard they coveted. The former Rookie of the Year averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists across 36 games last season.

The acquisition only strengthens Boston’s bid for another Championship. The Celtics are now the betting favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook to capture next season’s title.