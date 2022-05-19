The Boston Celtics will have their steadying veteran back in the lineup when they try to even the Eastern Conference finals at one game apiece tonight in Miami. Al Horford shook the questionable tag from earlier today after clearing health and safety protocols according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Celtics‘ Al Horford will play in Game 2 vs. Miami tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 19, 2022

Horford missed Tuesday night’s Game 1 loss due to his third stint in the NBA’s health and safety protocols this season. The former Atlanta Hawk has publicly stated that he is vaccinated.

Horford was big for Boston in round two against the Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged 13 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.7 blocks, and 1.3 steals in the Conference Semifinals.

During 69 regular-season games, Horford had 10.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.3 blocks per night.

The soon-to-be 36-year-old’s return is significant for a banged-up Boston squad. While Marcus Smart is expected to return after missing Game 1, Derrick White will miss the contest for the birth of his first child. Big man Robert Williams has been willing himself through minutes as he’s dealt with soreness in his left knee, which needed surgery to repair his torn meniscus in late March.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Celtics jumped to +112 from +130 on the moneyline before the news. Boston is also now just a +2 point road dog to even the series before heading back to Beantown on Saturday.