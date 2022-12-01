Celtics and Al Horford Agree to 2-Year, $20 Million Extension
Paul Connor
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (18-4) have signed veteran forward Al Horford to a two-year, $20 million contract extension.
Boston Celtics center Al Horford has agreed on a two-year, $20 million contract extension that ties him to the franchise through his 39th birthday, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/10v0FHqIIU
The deal, which begins in 2023-24, keeps Horford in a Celtics uniform through 2025. The 36-year-old is in the final year of a four-year, $109 million contract signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019.
Reacquired by Boston in a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder last season, Horford has enjoyed a career resurgence in his second go-around in Beantown. The five-time All-Star was a vital contributor in the C’s run to the 2022 NBA Finals, including a memorable Game 1 performance in which he became just the fourth player in the shot clock era to record 25 points on 75 percent shooting in their Championship debut.
This season, the former Atlanta Hawk has remained productive, posting per-game averages of 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while serving as a key cog defensively.
Horford and the Celtics will be back in action Tuesday when they play host to the Miami Heat.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.