Celtics and Al Horford Agree to 2-Year, $20 Million Extension

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics (18-4) have signed veteran forward Al Horford to a two-year, $20 million contract extension.

Boston Celtics center Al Horford has agreed on a two-year, $20 million contract extension that ties him to the franchise through his 39th birthday, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/10v0FHqIIU — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 1, 2022

The deal, which begins in 2023-24, keeps Horford in a Celtics uniform through 2025. The 36-year-old is in the final year of a four-year, $109 million contract signed with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019.

Reacquired by Boston in a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder last season, Horford has enjoyed a career resurgence in his second go-around in Beantown. The five-time All-Star was a vital contributor in the C’s run to the 2022 NBA Finals, including a memorable Game 1 performance in which he became just the fourth player in the shot clock era to record 25 points on 75 percent shooting in their Championship debut.

This season, the former Atlanta Hawk has remained productive, posting per-game averages of 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.8 assists while serving as a key cog defensively.

Horford and the Celtics will be back in action Tuesday when they play host to the Miami Heat.

You can find the latest NBA odds and betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook.