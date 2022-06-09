Celtics C Robert Williams 'Feeling Good' Following Game 3

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams (knee) told reporters that he was “feeling good this morning” following Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday night, per Boston Herald’s Mark Murphy.

Any updates on the health of Williams feel important at this point as he is clearly playing through the pain on one knee as things stand. He remains their biggest defensive paint presence and has still shown his impact while basically playing on one leg, just weeks following meniscus surgery on his knee. It sounds like he will be good to go Friday night as the Celtics look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in Game 4 in Boston.

In 14 postseason games this year, Williams has averaged 7.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per outing.

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Odds

The Boston Celtics are currently four-point favorites against the Golden State Warriors for Game 4 on Friday night with the total set at 214, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.