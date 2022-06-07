Celtics C Robert Williams Questionable for Game 3

According to team reporter Taylor Snow, Boston Celtics center Robert Williams is listed as questionable for Wednesday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Celtics Injury Report vs. Golden State (6/8): Robert Williams – Left Knee Soreness – QUESTIONABLE — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) June 7, 2022

Williams is dealing with a knee injury and has been banged up throughout Boston’s postseason run. He entered with the same designation in Game 2 and took a blow to the injured knee from teammate Marcus Smart which brought him to the floor. The Celtics are fully healthy outside of Williams, but his importance to their interior defensive presence cannot be overstated. This development will be one to watch because his absence will impact the spread and total in this matchup.

In 12 games this postseason, Williams has averaged 7.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks across 21.1 minutes per game. If he cannot go, Grant Williams will likely be the biggest beneficiary and would start in his place.

Golden State Warriors vs. Boston Celtics Odds

The Boston Celtics are currently 3.5-point favorites against the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, with the total set at 212.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.