Celtics’ Dennis Schroder enters COVID-19 protocols and will not play vs. Bucks

The Boston Celtics have again been bitten by the COVID-19 bug. Dennis Schroder is the latest Celt to join a long list of teammates in health and safety protocols ahead of Boston’s Christmas clash with the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics say Dennis Schroder has entered the health and safety protocols. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) December 25, 2021

As Tim Bontemps reported, the point guard will miss today’s nationally televised game along with a bunch of his teammates. Enes Freedom, Josh Richardson, Grant Williams, Aaron Nesmith, Bruno Fernando, Justin Jackson, C.J. Miles, Sam Hauser are also in sickbay and will miss this one for Boston.

Schroder should be set to return on January 3rd if all goes well during his 10-day quarantine. The former Laker has been a solid contributor for the team as he is third in scoring, putting up 16.3 points per game while adding 4.7 assists a night. Marcus Smart and Payton Pritchard should see all the run they can handle in the backcourt while Schroder is on the shelf.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the spread has ballooned to eight points in favor of Milwaukee after being as low as 3.5 on Christmas Eve. Schroder’s absence, along with the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo, has made the Bucks big favorites at home. Tip-off is set for 2:30 PM ET.