Celtics' Derrick White to Return For Game 3 vs. Heat

Boston Celtics guard Derrick White has been removed from the team’s injury report and will return for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, per the team’s Twitter.

#NEBHInjuryReport for Game 3 vs. Miami: Sam Hauser (right shoulder instability episode) – OUT — Boston Celtics (@celtics) May 20, 2022

He is no longer listed, which means he will be back on the court on Saturday. White missed the second game due to the birth of his son on Thursday. His return represents a solid boost to the Celtics’ backcourt. Coupled with Al Horford and Marcus Smart returning in Game 2, the Celtics are virtually at full strength heading into the third game of their series against the Miami Heat.

In 12 playoff games this season, White has averaged 6.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.5 assists in 24.2 minutes per night. With his return, expect Payton Pritchard to lose some minutes.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Odds

The Boston Celtics are currently 6.5-point favorites against the Miami Heat on Saturday night, with the total set at 207.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.