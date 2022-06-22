Celtics Have $17 Million TPE to Use, What Are Their Options?

At the start of last year’s offseason, Evan Fournier signed a four-year, $73 million deal with the New York Knicks, leaving the Boston Celtics. The Celtics and Knicks were able to work out a sign-and-trade giving the Celtics a Traded Player Exception (TPE) worth $17,142,857 to use via trade.

With the July 18 expiration date for the Celtics TPE approaching, it’s hard to believe Boston will allow it to go unused.

In an interview, Celtics President of Basketball Operations, Brad Stevens, noted that the C’s needed “A little more scoring off the bench.” Stevens continued mentioning the Celtics would like to add “a little more playmaking” and stated they’re actively “going through the whole list to find guys who fill what we need.”

Here are some options that the Celtics could target with their $17 Million TPE:

Jordan Clarkson, Utah Jazz ($13 Million)

Kyle Kuzma, Washington Wizards ($13 Million)

Marcus Morris Sr., Los Angeles Clippers ($16.3 Million)

Malik Beasley, Minnesota Timberwolves ($15.5 Million)

Norman Powell, Los Angeles Clippers ($16.8 Million)

Dejounte Murray, San Antonio Spurs ($16.6 Million)

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat ($16.9 Million)

Davis Bertans, Dallas Mavericks ($16 Million)

Luke Kennard, Los Angeles Clippers ($13.7 Million)

Kevin Huerter, Atlanta Hawks ($14.5 Million)

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Washington Wizards ($14 Million)

Kelly Oubre Jr., Charlotte Hornets ($12.6 Million)

Terrance Ross, Orlando Magic ($11.5 Million)

Josh Hart, Portland Trail Blazers ($12.9 Million)

Richaun Holmes, Sacramento Kings ($11 Million)

Alec Burks, New York Knicks ($10 Million)

Larry Nance Jr., New Orleans Pelicans ($9.6 Million)

Nerlens Noel, New York Knicks ($9.2 Million)

Royce O’Neale, Utah Jazz ($9.2 Million)

Monte Morris, Denver Nuggets ($9.1 Million)

Seth Curry, Brooklyn Nets ($8.4 Million)

Maxi Kleber, Dallas Mavericks ($9 Million)

Coby White, Chicago Bulls ($7.4 Million)

While the options seem endless, and every player on this list would fit into the Boston TPE, Stevens clarified that fit would be necessary for the team to pull the trigger on a trade. Maybe a familiar face like Marcus Morris Sr. could persuade Boston to make a move. Morris was on the Celtics in 2018 when the team was one win away from the NBA Finals.

What about Malik Beasley? An efficient scorer could provide three-point shooting off the bench for the Celtics. Stevens and the Celtics were rumored to be interested in Beasley at the trade deadline. Do they strike a deal this time?

Stevens may even look to a former co-worker in Danny Ainge to get a deal done for Jordan Clarkson. Clarkson, the former Sixth Man of the Year, is entering his early 30s and could add playmaking along with scoring to this Boston team, something Stevens has made clear he’s looking for.

Another name Boston was linked to during the trade deadline was point guard Coby White. The former lottery pick in 2019 is expected to be on the trade block this offseason as the Bulls look to clear room for a Zach Lavine extension while also leaving room to make other roster moves. White, another scoring guard, could look to excel in a second-chance opportunity with Boston.

Could Brad look to pair Jayson Tatum back up with his college teammate Luke Kennard? A three-point specialist could help the Celtics’ offensive woes off the bench. Shooting 44% from three in the past two seasons, Kennard could help the Celtics contend for a title.

Boston has options with their $17 Million TPE and knows there is work to do to improve the roster. With the NBA Draft and Free Agency approaching, expect the offseason to start unfolding quickly. A deal could be made at any time, and with the Celtics’ TPE expiring soon, Boston is a team to keep an eye on.