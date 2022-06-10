Celtics' Jaylen Brown Creates Intrigue in NBA Finals MVP Race
Jaylen Brown has emerged as a potential Finals MVP, with the Boston Celtics taking a 2-1 series lead over the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals.
Heading into Game 3 of this series, Jayson Tatum and Stephen Curry were tightly contested atop the odds leaderboard for NBA Finals MVP. After Brown tallied a team-high 27 points on 56.3% shooting in Game 3, the forward saw his Finals MVP odds rise from +750 to +300. Brown opened the playoffs with odds at +2500 to win the award, which shows how much of an impact he’s had on the team’s run.
Even after Brown put together his best shooting game of the series, he’ll need to be even better moving forward to leap ahead of Curry or Tatum. Tatum is the current favorite to win NBA Finals MVP at +115 after dropping 26 points, nine assists, and six rebounds in Game 3. Before that contest, Curry was a slight favorite for the award at +100, while Tatum was behind him at +135. The Warriors’ sharp-shooting guard had a game-high 31 points in Game 3, including six made three-pointers, yet his odds fell, likely due to Golden State losing by 16 points.
There is an argument that Curry is the best value of the three remaining highest-priced players at +200. He’s averaged 31.3 points per game in the NBA Finals, and as Curry goes, the Warriors go. However, there are some question marks about the foot injury he suffered near the end of Game 3, but reports suggest he won’t need an MRI. If Golden State manages to come back in this series, Curry’s price point will continue increasing, so you should buy in at this current number before it rises.
Curry still owns the highest ticket percentage of remaining players with 17.6% of tickets, while Tatum owns 9.7%, followed by Klay Thompson with 8.7%. Thompson had his best game of the NBA Finals in Game 3, finishing with 25 points.
Looking at where the money has been going, Curry once again leads the charge, boasting 34.2% of the handle, with Tatum owning the second-highest percentage at 13.6%. Rounding out the top three is Thompson, with 5.7% of the handle.
Below you can find the top five highest odds to win NBA Finals MVP from the BetMGM Sportsbook.
