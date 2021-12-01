Celtics Jaylen Brown to Play Wednesday Against 76ers

Jay King of The Athletic reports Jaylen Brown is available and will play in Wednesday’s matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Ime Udoka said the Celtics players will all be available tonight. Robert Williams will be monitored with his minutes. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 1, 2021

Brown, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring injury, last played in a 109-97 win over the Toronto Raptors on Nov. 28, playing 27 minutes, scoring 16 points, three rebounds and three assists. Hampered by injury to start the 2021 season, Brown has started in 12 games this season, averaging 33 minutes, 22 points, five rebounds and two assists per game. Throughout the season, Brown has also dealt with reconditioning and injury management, limiting his playing time.

Last season, as a primary playmaker for the Celtics, Brown played 58 games, averaging 34 minutes, 25 points, six rebounds and three assists per game and was second in usage, only behind Jayson Tatum with a 29% usage rate.

Brown is priced at $7,800 on FanDuel.

The Celtics, with an 11-10 record, are a 3-point home favorite against the Philadelphia 76ers on FanDuel Sportsbook in a matchup with a 206.5-point total.