Celtics' Jayson Tatum Working Through Shoulder Issue

The Athletic’s Jay King reports that Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is playing through a shoulder injury.

Jayson Tatum said he’s still working through the shoulder issue but he’s feeling better and it won’t keep him from playing. — Jay King (@ByJayKing) May 25, 2022

Tatum injured the shoulder in Game 3 but still managed to play Game 4. He leads the Celtics in postseason scoring, averaging 27.2 points per game. Tatum also contributes 5.9 rebounds, 5.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per night.

The 24-year-old was named to the 2021-22 All-NBA First team for the first time on Tuesday, along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, Devin Booker, and Luka Doncic.

The Eastern Conference Finals have been littered with injuries on both teams. The Celtics’ Marcus Smart is day-to-day, and Robert Williams III is questionable for Game 5, while P.J. Tucker, Gabe Vincent, and Tyler Herro are questionable for the Heat. Kyle Lowry and Max Strus are also day-to-day for Miami.

Boston won Game 4 102-82 to draw even with Miami in the series.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, the Boston Celtics are -130 against the Miami Heat for Game 5 on Wednesday.