The Boston Celtics have listed guard Marcus Smart (ankle) and center Robert Williams (knee) as questionable for Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat on Friday night, per ESPN’s Tim Bontemps.

The Celtics say Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are once again questionable to play in Game 6 Friday night. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 26, 2022

Albeit lacking their typical production, both Smart and Williams played in Game 5 on Wednesday night and will likely do so again in Game 6. Their designations still bear noting strictly because the two have gone in and out of the lineup a few times with their injuries just in this series alone. Boston will seek a closeout performance at home as they lead Miami 3-2 in the series, one win away from their first NBA Finals since 2010.

Smart is averaging 15.0 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in 13 starts this postseason. As for Williams, he is averaging 8.0 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks in nine appearances during the playoffs.

Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics Odds

The Boston Celtics are currently 8.5-point favorites against the Miami Heat in Game 6 on Friday with the total set at 201, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.