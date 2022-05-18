Celtics' Marcus Smart Aims For Game 2 Return Against Heat

Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes reports that Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart aims for a Game 2 return against the Miami Heat.

Smart sat out Boston’s 118-107 Conference Finals Game 1 loss to the Heat with a sprained right foot. Derrick White started at point guard in his absence, putting up three points, four assists, zero rebounds, and zero steals. Payton Pritchard also checked in with 30 minutes off the bench, scoring 18 points.

Smart led the Celtics in assists with 5.9 per game during the regular season. He also contributed 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals a night.

Unfortunately, Boston center Al Horford missed Game 1 after entering health and safety protocols and will likely miss Game 2.

Celtics guard Jaylen Brown said of Horford and Smart being sidelined, “We definitely wasn’t prepared to be without Al and Smart. So, it’s not an excuse. We got to be better.”

