Celtics' Marcus Smart Questionable for Game 2 vs. Bucks
joecervenka
Overview
The Boston Celtics may have to prepare to try and even their series with the Milwaukee Bucks without one of their most intense competitors, as Marcus Smart has landed a questionable tag ahead of Tuesday’s game.
Coach Udoka says Marcus Smart (quad contusion) is feeling quite a bit of soreness today: “He’s a tough guy that’s going to try to play through things. We’ll get him some treatment today and see how he feels tomorrow, but he’ll be listed as questionable.”
Smart is pretty banged up as you can add a shoulder issue to the quad problem, but when it gets to this time of year, who isn’t worse for wear.
After the Bucks came out and stole Game 1 in Boston in convincing fashion with a 101-89, the last thing the Celts want to do is head back to Wisconsin down 0-2. Marcus Smart did not have his best game on Sunday. The former Oklahoma State standout went 3-of-11 from the field and shot just 16 percent from deep on his way to 10 inefficient points. He did, however, eat up 32 minutes, his fifth straight postseason game eclipsing 30. If Smart can’t go, look for Derrick White to carry much of the load.
Over at the FanDuel Sportsbook, Boston is once again favored. The C’s sit at -4.5 point favorites and -186 on the moneyline. Game 2 tips off at 7:00 ET.
