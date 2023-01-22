Celtics' Marcus Smart, Robert Williams Left Early vs. Raps

The Boston Celtics walked away with a 106-104 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, but some players had to limp.

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams were forced to leave the contest and didn’t return.

Following the contest, head coach Joe Mazzulla offered an update on both players’ injury status. Mazzulla confirmed that Smart suffered an ankle injury, while Williams hyperextended his knee. Although he offered no timetable on either player’s return, he noted the team would take it day-by-day with their starters.

Joe Mazzulla gives some positive updates on Rob Williams and Marcus Smart after they both left the game vs. the Raptors pic.twitter.com/8fFWbWlY7U — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) January 22, 2023

Smart has started 41 games for the Celtics this season, ranking fourth in scoring and first in assists. Injuries have impacted Williams’ early-season contributions. The 25-year-old has played in just 15 games, starting six and averaging 7.7 points and 7.8 rebounds.

Although Smart is day-to-day, it seems unlikely he will suit up Monday against the Orlando Magic. Similarly, the Celtics may elect to take a conservative approach with Williams and give him time to rest.

Malcolm Brogdon would likely start in place of Smart, while Al Horford could replace Williams at center. That would leave a void at power forward filled by Grant Williams.

