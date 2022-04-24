Celtics' Robert Williams Made Return in Game 3 vs. Nets

Overview

The Boston Celtics have their center back for a potential series stranglehold as they face the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 of their series with Robert Williams returned to the lineup.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Robert Williams – AVAILABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 23, 2022

Boston has been without Williams since March 27 as the big man missed the team’s past nine games, including Games 1 and 2 of the big Eastern Conference showdown with Brooklyn. As the series shifts to New York, so comes the return of the double-double machine from a knee injury.

The former Texas A&M standout averaged a near double-double with 10.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season. In addition to leading the squad on the glass, Williams also added a team-best 2.2 blocks per game to go along with 0.9 steals a night.

On Saturday night, Boston can grab a commanding 3-0 series lead with a third straight victory over the Nets.