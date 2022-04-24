Celtics' Robert Williams Made Return in Game 3 vs. Nets

Boston has been without Williams since March 27 as the big man missed the team’s past nine games, including Games 1 and 2 of the big Eastern Conference showdown with Brooklyn. As the series shifts to New York, so comes the return of the double-double machine from a knee injury.
The former Texas A&M standout averaged a near double-double with 10.0 points and 9.6 rebounds per game this season. In addition to leading the squad on the glass, Williams also added a team-best 2.2 blocks per game to go along with 0.9 steals a night.
On Saturday night, Boston can grab a commanding 3-0 series lead with a third straight victory over the Nets. They came into this road contest as +3.5 point underdogs, but for a live line on the game, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.