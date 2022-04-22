Celtics' Robert Williams Will Play Limited Minutes Against Nets in Game 3
David.Connelly1
Overview
Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will play limited minutes against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 on Saturday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Barring a setback, Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III intends to return in limited minutes for Game 3 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. If those minutes go smoothly, the expectation is that he’ll resume a significant minutes load for Game 4 on Monday.
Williams tore his meniscus back on March 27 and hasn’t played since. His return gives the Celtics a much-needed interior presence that they’ve lacked since he exited the lineup. Boston can put a serious chokehold on this series with a win in Game 3, putting them up 3-0 on Brooklyn. They’re looking to go to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the fifth time in six seasons.
Williams has averaged ten points on 73.6 percent shooting, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game in 61 starts this season. If Williams does indeed start, expect Daniel Theis to head back to the bench.
Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds
The Boston Celtics are currently three-point underdogs against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 on Saturday, with the total set at 223, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.