Celtics' Robert Williams Will Play Limited Minutes Against Nets in Game 3

Overview

Boston Celtics center Robert Williams will play limited minutes against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 on Saturday, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Barring a setback, Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III intends to return in limited minutes for Game 3 vs. Brooklyn on Saturday, sources tell ESPN. If those minutes go smoothly, the expectation is that he’ll resume a significant minutes load for Game 4 on Monday. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 22, 2022

Williams tore his meniscus back on March 27 and hasn’t played since. His return gives the Celtics a much-needed interior presence that they’ve lacked since he exited the lineup. Boston can put a serious chokehold on this series with a win in Game 3, putting them up 3-0 on Brooklyn. They’re looking to go to the Eastern Conference semifinals for the fifth time in six seasons.

Williams has averaged ten points on 73.6 percent shooting, 9.6 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game in 61 starts this season. If Williams does indeed start, expect Daniel Theis to head back to the bench.

Boston Celtics vs. Brooklyn Nets Odds

The Boston Celtics are currently three-point underdogs against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 3 on Saturday, with the total set at 223, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.