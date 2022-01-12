Celtics’ Rule Out Marcus Smart vs. Pacers

According to the Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart (thigh) won’t be available for Wednesday’s game against the Pacers, but Payton Pritchard will rejoin the team after clearing COVID protocols.

#NEBHInjuryReport update: Marcus Smart is out tonight. Payton Pritchard is set to return, per Coach Udoka.https://t.co/bdlJPwzWZz — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 12, 2022

Boston’s been underwhelming this season as it’s just 20-21 on the year and tied for the tenth seed in the playoff play-in tournament.

The Celtics opened as a 2.5-point road favorite, but sharp bettors have already cut them down 1.5 points. Boston hasn’t done the job against the lesser teams as it’s 0-6 against the spread in its past six games when facing teams below .500. As for the total, it’s currently sitting at 211.5, and we’re seeing some sharp action on the under. It’s worth noting that the total is 6-1 to the under in Boston’s past seven games against an opponent coming off a game that allowed at least 100 points.

To keep up to date with all your NBA action and fluctuating market prices, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook. There, you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays, all at one convenient location.