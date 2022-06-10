Celtics Series Odds Jump Ahead of Warriors After Game 3 Victory

The Boston Celtics put together a convincing victory over the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 and are now the favorites to win the NBA Championship.

Jayson Tatum and the Celtics lead the NBA Finals best-of-seven series 2-1, with Game 4 set for Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET from TD Garden.

All three games in this series have been decided by double-digits, a major theme throughout the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

Even with the Celtics defeating Golden State by 16 points in Game 3, the Warriors have still dominated the third quarter in this series. Golden State has outscored Boston 106-63 in the third frame. If that continues, the Celtics could be in trouble.

If the Warriors have hopes of evening the series, they’ll need Stephen Curry’s foot to heal up. The guard injured his foot late in Game 3, but all reports suggest he should be available in full on Friday.

The trio of Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart were at their best in Game 3, combining for 77 points with the team shooting an efficient 48.3% from the floor. Along with their offensive efforts, they also were strong defensively, particularly Smart, who’s lived up to his reputation in this series.

Since the playoffs began, both teams have seen a lot of line movement. The Celtics’ odds opened at +4000 and have risen to -225, while the Warriors opened at +1200 and now sit at +180. You likely won’t see much value in the Celtics’ current price to win the series, but the Warriors could find a way to win three more times. With that in mind, their price does stick out.

The tickets have followed these two teams throughout the playoffs, with the Warriors owning the second-highest amount at 16.4%, followed by the Celtics with the third most at 11.3%.

Looking at where the money has gone, the Warriors boast the highest handle percentage at 29.9%, with the Celtics owning the second-highest number at 18.4%.

Below you can find the current odds for the Celtics and Warriors to win the NBA Championship on the BetMGM Sportsbook.