Celtics SF Danilo Gallinari has Torn ACL

The news on injured Boston Celtics forward Danilo Gallinari is worse than initially anticipated.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gallinari suffered a torn ACL in his left knee and will likely miss the entire 2022-23 season.

After receiving further evaluation, Boston’s Danilo Gallinari has been diagnosed with a torn ACL in his left knee, per sources. This is the same ACL that Gallinari tore in 2013. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 2, 2022

The 34-year-old was initially believed to have torn his meniscus. However, further evaluation revealed a much more severe injury. Gallinari suffered the injury on August 27 in a FIBA World qualifier against Georgia. Attempting a Euro step on a Georgian defender, the veteran immediately grabbed the back of his left leg in obvious pain. It’s the second torn ACL of Gallinari’s career – both in the same knee.

Signing a two-year, $13.3 million contract with the Celtics this offseason, the native of Sant’Angelo Lodigiano, Italy, was expected to play a prominent role off Boston’s bench.

Backup forward Grant Williams stands to see an increase in playing time following Gallinari’s injury.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Celtics as odds-on-favorites to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship at +500.