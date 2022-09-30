Celtics Sign Blake Griffin to 1-Year Deal

The 33-year-old provides much-needed depth to a Celtics team dealing with injuries to starting center Robert Williams and forward Danilo Gallinari. Williams is expected to miss the next 8-12 weeks after undergoing surgery on his left knee. Gallinari could be sidelined for the entire 2022-23 season after tearing his ACL during the FIBA World Cup qualifiers. That potentially puts Griffin in a position to earn meaningful minutes in the early going.
The former first overall pick spent the past two seasons with the Brooklyn Nets, posting averages of 8.2 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists across 82 games.
Griffin’s best years came while a member of the Los Angeles Clippers, where he was a five-time All-Star and named to four All-NBA teams.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Celtics as odds-on-favorites to win the 2022-23 NBA Championship at +600.
