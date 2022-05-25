Celtics vs. Heat Player Props: Target An Oladipo Under Tonight

Player props are always fun, especially when the big three of traditional game outcome wagering is unclear. Boston having to cover -3 points on the road might be too much, while the Celts at -154 on the moneyline might not have the value you are looking for. Miami provides value at +130 on the moneyline, but can they grab a 3-2 series lead as dogs tonight? Tonight’s game total of 204 was eclipsed in every meeting of the series except Game 4, when the Heat scored just 82 points in a 20-point loss they were never in two nights ago. SportsGrid’s player props tool has you covered for an option outside of the overall game result. A props pick can live even in a blowout until the final whistle. With a historical return rate north of 60 percent, the props tool has rolled out four highly recommended selections for tonight’s crucial series shifting matchup. All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat NBA Game Information Boston Celtics (10-5) | Miami Heat (10-5) Date: 05/25/2022 | Time: 08:30 PM Location: Miami, Florida | Venue: FTX Arena SportsGrid’s Top Player Prop Model Picks

Victor Oladipo: 11.5 Points – Under -124 – Edge: 20.7% – Projection: 8.8 Points – 5 Stars

PJ Tucker: 6.5 Reb + Ast – Over -120 – Edge: 13.4% – Projection: 7.8 Reb + Ast – 4.5 Stars

Marcus Smart: 3.5 Rebounds – Over -110 – Edge: 12.6% – Projection: 4.4 Rebounds – 4 Stars

Bam Adebayo: 2.5 Assists – Over -128 Edge: 12% – Projection: 3.2 Assists – 4 Stars

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Player Prop Tool for all the top-rated picks

No Over on Oladipo

Don’t let recency bias get the best of you after Victor Oladipo tied his postseason scoring high in these playoffs on Monday night. This game was essentially over in the first quarter when Boston built an 18-point lead after the opening frame. By halftime, the Celts were cruising up 24, and needless to say, the second half featured a ton of garbage time.

Oladipo’s 30 minutes played were the most court time he’s seen since Miami lost Game 4 in Philadelphia. He’s played less than 21 minutes per in four of his past six games and has been wildly inconsistent on the offensive end.

Take away his 23-point outlier in Game 4, and the former Indiana Pacer has averaged just 8.2 points per game in five games before Monday’s rarity. The SportsGrid Player Prop Model is right there with his performance before Game 4, projecting 8.8 points is closer to tonight’s likely outcome.

Oladipo is way down the list of offensive options behind Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro (missed Game 4), and Kyle Lowry, so don’t expect him to get off near 16 shots again tonight. Herro is questionable tonight so check his status closer to tip.

Boston was the top defense in the NBA this season for a reason, and they should show it again tonight with Defensive Player of the Year, Marcus Smart, likely in the lineup after missing Monday’s win.