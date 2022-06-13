Celtics vs. Warriors Game 5 Betting Model Preview

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors -150
Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Analysis
The NBA Finals have been a continuation of what’s already transpired in the postseason, many lopsided games. Game 4 in this series was the fourth matchup between the Warriors and Celtics that was decided by double digits. After suffering an injury to his foot at the end of Game 3, Curry returned with a vengeance in Game 4, taking over the contest. If he can stay hot, it could spell trouble for the Celtics with the series shifting back to Golden State. The Celtics are still one of the top defensive teams in the association, but when Curry’s shooting 50% from three, he’s hard to stop no matter how much pressure you put on him.
Even after a decisive victory in Game 4 and the Warriors headed home, the SportsGrid betting model likes the Celtics for tonight’s Game 5, giving them a 79.63% win probability, along with a five-star rating on the moneyline. Both teams have been good at making adjustments after the other has picked up victories, which could be good news for the visitors. Williams and Marcus Smart have played a significant role defensively for the Celtics and will be counted on heavily again. In Game 4, the Warriors shot 44% from the floor, while the Celtics were held to just 40%. The Warriors are listed as four-point favorites on the spread, but the model likes the Celtics there too. There’s clearly an expectation from the model tonight that the trend of alternating wins continues.
With the total, the line is currently set at 210.5. In this series, there have been point totals of 228, 195, 216, and 204. The model continues to expect points to be scored, giving the over 212.5 a five-star rating. Like both teams alternating wins, they’ve also alternated going over the number, which is something you should expect again in Game 5.
Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Boston Celtics (79.63%) vs. Golden State Warriors (20.37%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: BOS – 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: BOS – 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars
Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Model for our top picks on spreads, moneyline, and totals on every NBA Playoff Game!
