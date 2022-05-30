Celtics vs. Warriors: NBA Finals Game 1 Early Lines

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Game Information

(2 – East) Boston Celtics (51-31) | (3 – West) Golden State Warriors (53-29) Date: 06/02/2022 | Time: 09:00 PM Location: San Francisco, California | Venue: Chase Center

Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Celtics +140 | Warriors -166 Spread: Celtics +3.5 | Warriors -3.5 Game Total: 211.5

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Boston Celtics +130 Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors -160

Overview

The Boston Celtics closed out an entertaining Eastern Conference Finals by sliding past the Miami Heat, 100-96 in South Beach on Sunday night. Boston continued its trend of being road warriors in these playoffs, as the Celts picked up an unheard-of third victory away from home in the seven-game series.

Jayson Tatum and company improved to 7-2 in enemy territory this postseason and now have three days off to figure out how to take a fourth straight road game against a team with a championship pedigree unmatched by anyone they faced in the East.

Golden State will come into this game with plenty of downtime in their back pocket after disposing of Dallas in five games. The Warriors will have had a whole week before going game mode against Boston, and the rust or rest debate will undoubtedly come up as we approach tip-off.

Gary Payton II (left elbow), Otto Porter Jr. (foot), and Andre Iguodala (neck) all practiced on Monday but have yet to scrimmage. Payton has not played since taking a brutal swinging Flagrant 2 foul from Dillon Brooks in Game 2 of State’s second-round series with Memphis. All three appear to be trending in the right direction, and the extra time between games certainly helps Golden State.

It will be interesting to see if GPII can make it back for the opener and go head-to-head with Marcus Smart. Smart became the first guard since Payton’s pop, Gary Sr., in 1996 to win the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award.

While the former Seattle Supersonic was on hand to break the news to Smart earlier in these playoffs…

After Marcus Smart tweeted only guards with the initials GP could win #KiaDPOY, Gary Payton showed up in person to present him with the award 🙌#NBAAwards pic.twitter.com/mafUsQOHNF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 18, 2022

You can bet “The Glove” will have a different demeanor in San Francisco while pulling for his son’s squad to break down Boston.

The Celtics come in banged up as Al Horford, Robert Williams, and Smart have missed games this postseason but appear healthy for the opener with none of their regulars listed on the injury report.

