Celtics vs. Warriors: NBA Finals Game 1 Early Lines

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors -160
Overview
The Boston Celtics closed out an entertaining Eastern Conference Finals by sliding past the Miami Heat, 100-96 in South Beach on Sunday night. Boston continued its trend of being road warriors in these playoffs, as the Celts picked up an unheard-of third victory away from home in the seven-game series.
Jayson Tatum and company improved to 7-2 in enemy territory this postseason and now have three days off to figure out how to take a fourth straight road game against a team with a championship pedigree unmatched by anyone they faced in the East.
Golden State will come into this game with plenty of downtime in their back pocket after disposing of Dallas in five games. The Warriors will have had a whole week before going game mode against Boston, and the rust or rest debate will undoubtedly come up as we approach tip-off.
Gary Payton II (left elbow), Otto Porter Jr. (foot), and Andre Iguodala (neck) all practiced on Monday but have yet to scrimmage. Payton has not played since taking a brutal swinging Flagrant 2 foul from Dillon Brooks in Game 2 of State’s second-round series with Memphis. All three appear to be trending in the right direction, and the extra time between games certainly helps Golden State.
It will be interesting to see if GPII can make it back for the opener and go head-to-head with Marcus Smart. Smart became the first guard since Payton’s pop, Gary Sr., in 1996 to win the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award.
While the former Seattle Supersonic was on hand to break the news to Smart earlier in these playoffs…
