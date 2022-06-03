Celtics vs. Warriors NBA Finals Odds, Preview, & Picks

The 2022 NBA Finals got off to an electrifying start Thursday as the Boston Celtics embarked on a 17-0 fourth-quarter run to stun the Golden State Warriors 120-108 and capture Game 1. Fans can only hope for more of the same when Game 2 tips off Sunday in the Bay Area.

NBA Finals odds have the Celtics as favorites to win the series and NBA betting lines have the Warriors as 4.5-point favorites for Game 2.

Celtics vs. Warriors Where, When, How to Watch

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA | Date: Sunday, June 5, 2022

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET | TV: ABC

Celtics vs. Warriors Odds, Moneyline, Over/Under

Spread: Celtics +4.5 (-115) | Warriors -4.5 (-105)

Moneyline: Celtics (+150) | Warriors (-185)

Total: Over 215.5 (-110) | Under 215.5 (-110)

Celtics vs. Warriors Analysis

Currently listed as +4.5-point underdogs, the Celtics should feel pretty good about themselves heading into Game 2. Not only did Boston manage to steal home court in Game 1, but did so with its best player in Jayson Tatum scoring just 12 points. While Tatum was able to impact the game in other ways (13 assists), the C’s are going to need his offense as the Warriors will surely be making some adjustments after Thursday’s stunning meltdown.

Fortunately, the 24-year-old has responded well this postseason following low-scoring efforts. In the three games prior in which he finished with fewer than 20 points, Tatum bounced back with performances of 39, 30, and 31 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Golden State (-4.5) finds itself in a theoretically must-win situation, as it can ill-afford to head back to Boston down 2-0. While it’s easy to focus solely on their collapse, the Warriors looked mighty impressive prior to the start of the final stanza, and it’s unlikely they are outscored by 24 points in a quarter again anytime soon.

One must also remember that Steve Kerr’s group has yet to lose back-to-back games this postseason, while Thursday was just the Warriors’ first loss on their home floor in these playoffs.

With two days of rest in between Games 1 and 2, expect the Dubs to make a statement.

Celtics vs. Warriors Predictions

Picks: Warriors (-4.5), Warriors Moneyline (-182), Under 215.5 (-110)