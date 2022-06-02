Celtics vs. Warriors Player Props: Curry & White Top SportsGrid's Model Picks

SportsGrid’s player props tool has you covered for some options outside of the moneyline, spread, or total. The beauty of a player props bet is regardless of which team is winning or how many points are scored, your wager has the potential to live right until the final bucket. We’ve got three overs in the can for Game 1, so you’ll be in it until the final whistle barring an injury. With a historical return rate north of 60 percent, the SportsGrid Player Props model is handing out two players you should look at tonight. Boston Celtics vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Game Information (2 – East) Boston Celtics (51-31) | (3 – West) Golden State Warriors (53-29) Date: 06/02/2022 | Time: 09:00 PM Location: San Francisco, California | Venue: Chase Center All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook SportsGrid’s Top Rated Player Prop Model Picks

Derrick White: 2.5 Rebounds – Over -142 – Edge: 13.1% – Projection: 3.6 Rebounds – 4.5 Stars

Derrick White: 5.5 Reb + Ast – Over -108 – Edge: 12.0% – Projection: 6.5 Reb + Ast – 4 Stars

Steph Curry: 3.5 Threes Made – Over -132 – Edge: 11.8% – Projection: 4.3 Threes Made – 4 Stars

Curry’s Time to Shine on the Biggest Stage

After three years away from the sport’s biggest stage, Steph Curry is back and set to shine in the NBA Finals. It doesn’t come as a surprise that the SportsGrid’s player prop tool sees what the rest of us humans have seen for over a decade – Curry can dial it from deep.

The three-time NBA champion has hit at least three triples in four of his past six games on this journey for a fourth ring. Curry is averaging 3.8 three-pointers per game on 9.9 attempts in these playoffs while firing at a 38 percent clip from beyond the arc.

He’s been even better at home, nailing 4.0 three-pointers per thru nine games at Chase Center in these playoffs.

Chef cooked up 4.5 threes per game during the regular season after hitting 5.3 a night in 2020-21.

While an average of 3.0 triples per game against Boston this season is solid, it only tells half the story. Curry played just 14 minutes against the Celtics in his last regular-season game this year. In an abbreviated showing, the former NBA MVP injured his foot and left that game after going 1-for-4 from three-point land.

December 17th in Boson was another story. Steph torched the C’s for 30, including five triples in a 111-107 Warriors early Christmas present.

Roll with the best shooter from distance anyone has ever seen.