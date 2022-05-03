Celtics Without Marcus Smart vs. Bucks for Game 2

Overview

The Boston Celtics will have to avenge their Game 1 home-court beatdown without their starting point guard, as Marcus Smart will be in street clothes on Tuesday night.

Celtics say Marcus Smart is OUT for Game 2 vs. Bucks due to thigh contusion. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 3, 2022

As NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reports, a thigh contusion will keep the sparkplug on the shelf after there was optimism he would be able to give it a go. Smart is also dealing with some shoulder issues and must be hurting badly to be held out after Boston gave up home-court advantage in the opener.

The former sixth overall pick had his worst offensive game of these playoffs in Game 1. Smart shot just 1-of-6 from beyond the arc and 27 percent from the field on his way to 10 points. That being said, it will be Smart’s defensive intensity, and hustle plays Boston will miss.

Derrick White will be the man asked to step up in Smart’s absence. White put up 13.2 points per game this season, but his numbers and minutes went down after the trade from San Antonio. The former Spur had 10 points in 16 minutes in Game 1 but could log 30 in court time tonight.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Celts as -4 point home favorites despite being down a key backcourt figure. Boston is also -184 on the moneyline, and the total for this one is set at 216. The opening tip goes at 7:00 PM ET from the Garden.