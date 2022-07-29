Charles Barkley Turns Down LIV Golf, Will Remain With Turner Sports
Paul Connor
One of the biggest names in sports television is saying no to LIV Golf.
As ESPN.com reports, Hall of Fame basketball player Charles Barkley will not join the controversial league’s broadcasting team, electing to remain in his current role with Turner Sports.
Barkley spoke with the New York Post, “I want to thank Greg Norman and LIV for their interest in me. I wish those guys great success and nothing but the best. But, in my best interest, and being fair to Turner — because Turner and basketball have given me every single thing in my life — It is best for me to move on and I’m staying with Turner for the rest of my TV career.”
While Barkley did not receive a formal offer, the 59-year-old did say he had talks with LIV Golf’s CEO, Greg Norman.
Never afraid to speak his mind, Barkley will continue to entertain basketball fans around the world, a victory for both Turner and the NBA.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Boston Celtics as odds-on-favorites to capture the 2022-23 NBA Championship at +450.
