10:17 AM, January 21, 2023

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/21

Date: 01/21/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +9   -110   O N/A   N/A   +320  
 Current +8   -110   N/A   N/A   +280  
Atlanta Hawks  Open -9   -110   U N/A   N/A   -405  
 Current -8   -110   N/A   N/A   -350  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  Terry Rozier   21.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. C  Mason Plumlee   11.5 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
3. PF  P.J. Washington   15.2 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
4. PF  Jalen McDaniels   11.2 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. PG  Dennis Smith Jr.   8.1 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
6. SF  Gordon Hayward   13.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists

 

Atlanta Hawks

1. PG  Trae Young   27.1 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 9.7 Assists
2. SG  Dejounte Murray   20.8 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. C  Clint Capela   12.0 Points, 11.4 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
4. PF  John Collins   13.4 Points, 7.8 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. SF  DeAndre Hunter   15.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
6. SG  Bogdan Bogdanovic   15.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 18 HOU -3.0 236.5 122-117
Mon, Jan 16 BOS +8.5 231.0 130-118
Sat, Jan 14 BOS +8.0 232.5 122-106
Thu, Jan 12 TOR +7.5 229.5 124-114
Tue, Jan 10 TOR +7.5 229.0 132-120

 

Atlanta Hawks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 20 NY -3.5 229.0 139-124
Wed, Jan 18 DAL +2.5 232.0 130-122
Mon, Jan 16 MIA -1.0 222.5 121-113
Sat, Jan 14 TOR +7.5 232.0 114-103
Fri, Jan 13 IND -4.0 239.0 113-111

Betting Insights:

  • The Charlotte Hornets are 18-9 (.667) against the spread vs. the Atlanta Hawks over their last 27 games