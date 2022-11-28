BETTING NBA
04:18 PM, November 28, 2022

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/28/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +11.5   -110   O 219.5   -110   +500  
 Current +10.5   -110   220.5   -110   +440  
Boston Celtics  Open -11.5   -110   U 219.5   -110   -700  
 Current -10.5   -110   220.5   -110   -590  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  Terry Rozier   20.5 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. SF  Kelly Oubre Jr.   19.6 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   9.1 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   15.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
5. PF  Jalen McDaniels   9.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. C  Kai Jones   2.7 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 0.2 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. SF  Jaylen Brown   26.1 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
2. C  Al Horford   11.2 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   11.0 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
4. SG  Derrick White   10.7 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
5. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   13.6 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. PF  Grant Williams   9.1 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 25 MIN +6.0 226.5 110-108
Wed, Nov 23 PHI -4.5 214.0 107-101
Sun, Nov 20 WAS +5.0 220.5 106-102
Fri, Nov 18 CLE +10.0 221.0 132-122
Wed, Nov 16 IND +1.0 236.5 125-113

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 27 WAS -8.5 220.0 130-121
Fri, Nov 25 SAC -8.0 238.0 122-104
Wed, Nov 23 DAL -6.0 222.0 125-112
Mon, Nov 21 CHI -5.5 230.0 121-107
Fri, Nov 18 NO -3.5 227.0 117-109

Betting Insights:

  • The Boston Celtics are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Boston Celtics are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Boston Celtics are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets at home off two or more days rest over their last 9 games
  • The Boston Celtics are 11-3 (.786) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets off two or more days rest over their last 14 games
  • The Boston Celtics are 13-5 (.722) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets off a win over their last 18 games
  • The Boston Celtics are 19-5 (.792) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets over their last 24 games
  • The Boston Celtics are 8-2 (.800) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets at home off two or more days rest over their last 10 games