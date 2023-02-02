BETTING NBA
01:17 PM, February 2, 2023

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Charlotte Hornets vs. Chicago Bulls Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/02

Date: 02/02/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: United Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Charlotte Hornets  Open +6.5   -110   O 236   -110   +220  
 Current +6   -114   236.5   -110   +194  
Chicago Bulls  Open -6.5   -110   U 236   -110   -270  
 Current -6   -106   236.5   -110   -230  

Projected Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets

1. PG  LaMelo Ball   23.1 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 8.3 Assists
2. PG  Terry Rozier   21.7 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. C  Mason Plumlee   12.2 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. PF  P.J. Washington   15.1 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. SF  Gordon Hayward   13.8 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
6. C  Mark Williams   6.7 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 0.3 Assists

 

Chicago Bulls

1. C  Nikola Vucevic   17.6 Points, 11.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
2. SF  DeMar DeRozan   26.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. SG  Zach LaVine   23.7 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
4. PF  Patrick Williams   10.4 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists
5. PG  Ayo Dosunmu   9.3 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. SG  Alex Caruso   5.7 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Charlotte Hornets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 31 MIL +11.0 245.0 124-115
Sun, Jan 29 MIA +6.0 223.5 122-117
Thu, Jan 26 CHI +3.5 236.5 111-96
Tue, Jan 24 PHO +7.5 223.0 128-97
Mon, Jan 23 UTA +9.0 236.5 120-102

 

Chicago Bulls

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 31 LAC +3.0 225.0 108-103
Sat, Jan 28 ORL -2.5 230.5 128-109
Thu, Jan 26 CHA -3.5 236.5 111-96
Tue, Jan 24 IND -1.5 234.5 116-110
Mon, Jan 23 ATL -1.5 238.5 111-100

Betting Insights:

  • The Chicago Bulls are 3-2 (.600) against the spread vs. the Charlotte Hornets since the start of 2021/2022